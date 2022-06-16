Metaverse Expo 2022 held in Seoul, South Korea

Xinhua) 08:19, June 16, 2022

An exhibitor demonstrates virtual reality technology for schools during the Metaverse Expo 2022 held in Seoul, South Korea, June 15, 2022. The expo is held at the Coex Convention &Exhibition Center from June 15 to 17, presenting visitors with metaverse technologies in various scenarios. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A visitor tries mixed-reality glasses during the Metaverse Expo 2022 held in Seoul, South Korea, June 15, 2022. The expo is held at the Coex Convention &Exhibition Center from June 15 to 17, presenting visitors with metaverse technologies in various scenarios. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A visitor tries indoor archery during the Metaverse Expo 2022 held in Seoul, South Korea, June 15, 2022. The expo is held at the Coex Convention &Exhibition Center from June 15 to 17, presenting visitors with metaverse technologies in various scenarios. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A visitor is seen during the Metaverse Expo 2022 held in Seoul, South Korea, June 15, 2022. The expo is held at the Coex Convention &Exhibition Center from June 15 to 17, presenting visitors with metaverse technologies in various scenarios. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A visitor tries an indoor bike during the Metaverse Expo 2022 held in Seoul, South Korea, June 15, 2022. The expo is held at the Coex Convention &Exhibition Center from June 15 to 17, presenting visitors with metaverse technologies in various scenarios. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Photo taken on June 15, 2022 shows a holographic display during the Metaverse Expo 2022 held in Seoul, South Korea. The expo is held at the Coex Convention &Exhibition Center from June 15 to 17, presenting visitors with metaverse technologies in various scenarios. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A visitor tries 3D facial animation technology during the Metaverse Expo 2022 held in Seoul, South Korea, June 15, 2022. The expo is held at the Coex Convention &Exhibition Center from June 15 to 17, presenting visitors with metaverse technologies in various scenarios. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)