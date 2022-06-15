Home>>
Cake artist creates vivid sugar figurines
(People's Daily App) 14:40, June 15, 2022
Cakes are no longer just desserts served to guests on special occasions. Many are true edible works of art. Click to enjoy the fondant work of Zhou Yi, a 39-year-old cake maker and food carver from Sichuan Province. Zhou has won gold many times at Cake International, the world leading competition for the sugarcraft community.
(Produced by Sun Tianren and Lin Ziwei)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
