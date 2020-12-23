Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
Chinese university makes special cakes for students preparing for national postgraduate entrance examination

(People's Daily Online)    17:39, December 23, 2020

Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics (NUAA) in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu province in east China, gave special cakes free of charge on Dec. 21 to students who will take the national postgraduate entrance examination, Chinanews.com reported on Dec. 22.

(Photo/Yang Bo)

Made in the shape of books and decorated with the material related to the examination, the heartwarming cakes show the support and best wishes of the university for the students.

“I received a piece of cake decorated with bullet points relating to English. The examination is drawing near, and English is my forte. I hope I will do well in the exam,” said Li Lizhe, a student of the College of Astronautics.

(Photo/Yang Bo)

Hoping to get some good luck, Quan Shiyi, a student from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, chose one piece decorated with information about politics, as politics is Quan’s weak area.

Chen Jie, an official responsible for the catering service of NUAA, shared that the catering service team specially prepared the cakes in the hope that the students will achieve satisfactory results in the upcoming exam, which falls on Dec. 26 and 27. Chen also likened the cakes to the “memory bread” in the Japanese animation “Doraemon,” hoping the students will, like Doraemon, memorize all of the bullet points after eating the cakes.

(Photo/Yang Bo)

To prepare the cakes, the canteen have worked with the teachers, who asked the workers of the canteen to write the bullet points carefully on the cakes, which has been well received by the students. 

(Photo/Yang Bo)

(Photo/Yang Bo)

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

