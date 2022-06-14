Photo exhibition of city walls of Nanjing and Israel's Akko kicks off

Akko Mayor Shimon Lankri delivers a speech during a photo exhibition of city walls of the Chinese ancient capital Nanjing and the thousand-year-old Israeli city of Akko in the old city of Akko, northern Israel, June 13, 2022.

A photo exhibition of city walls of the Chinese ancient capital Nanjing and the thousand-year-old Israeli city of Akko kicked off on Monday in Akko.

The exhibition, jointly organized by the China Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, the Municipality of Akko, and other bodies from both countries, demonstrates about 40 photos of Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, and Akko, one of the first historical sites in Israel selected as world cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)

