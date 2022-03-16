Twin skyscrapers of Guiyang International Trade Center see first exterior wall cleaning

Xinhua) 08:28, March 16, 2022

A skyscraper window cleaner cleans the exterior of Guiyang International Trade Center in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 15, 2022. The 335-meter-high twin skyscrapers of Guiyang International Trade Center recently saw their first exterior wall cleaning this year. The cleaning, carried out by eight workers, is expected to take about 20 days. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

