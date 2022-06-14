We Are China

Thermometer hits 80 degrees Celsius in Xinjiang's Flaming mountain

Ecns.cn) 15:17, June 14, 2022

Tourist poses for photo by a giant thermometer at the foot of the Huoyan (Flaming) Mountain in Turpan Basin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xuemin)

The surface temperature in the scenic spot of the Huoyan (Flaming) Mountain reached 80 degrees Celsius on Monday.

