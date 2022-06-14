Home>>
Thermometer hits 80 degrees Celsius in Xinjiang's Flaming mountain
(Ecns.cn) 15:17, June 14, 2022
Tourist poses for photo by a giant thermometer at the foot of the Huoyan (Flaming) Mountain in Turpan Basin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xuemin)
The surface temperature in the scenic spot of the Huoyan (Flaming) Mountain reached 80 degrees Celsius on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Factories, workshops in villages enable residents in China’s Xinjiang to work near their homes
- Uygur calligrapher writes beauty, harmony
- People experience sand therapy in Shanshan county of NW China’s Xinjiang
- China voices firm opposition to European Parliament's Xinjiang resolution
- Xinjiang locals tell real tales of joy, prosperity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.