21st "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition held at Santo Tomas University in Chile
(Xinhua) 13:36, June 11, 2022
Contestants pose for photos with a staff member after the 21st "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Chilean College Students at the Santo Tomas University in Vina del Mar, Chile, June 9, 2022. The competition was held at the Santo Tomas University on Thursday. Under the theme of "One World One Family," the final consisted of three parts: keynote speech, knowledge quiz and talent show. (Santo Tomas University/Handout via Xinhua)
