United Nations Chinese Language Day marked in India
An Indian student of Chinese language course reads a book on Chinese literature in a library of the Center for Chinese and South East Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the United Nations Chinese Language Day, in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2022. The UN Chinese Language Day is observed on April 20 every year since 2010, celebrating the language's contribution to the world while encouraging more people to learn it. (Photo by Javed Dar/Xinhua)
Photos
