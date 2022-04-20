Tanzanians urged to learn Chinese language as a bridge to opportunities

Xinhua) 08:53, April 20, 2022

Students from the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) show Chinese calligraphy during a UN Chinese Language Day celebration in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 19, 2022. The government of Tanzania on Tuesday urged citizens to learn the Chinese language which it described as a bridge to opportunities, including employment. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

DAR ES SALAAM, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The government of Tanzania on Tuesday urged citizens to learn the Chinese language which it described as a bridge to opportunities, including employment.

Deputy Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology Kundo Mathew said learning the Chinese language provided employment opportunities in Chinese companies operating in Tanzania.

He was speaking at the UN Chinese Language Day celebration held at the Chinese embassy in Tanzania jointly organized by the Chinese embassy, the China Culture Center in Tanzania and the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM). UN Chinese Language Day is observed annually on April 20.

Mathew, an alumnus of Hunan University in China between 2004 and 2009, who pursued a bachelor's degree in engineering in computer technology, said learning the Chinese language was a motivation for getting employed in Chinese firms. He recalled the memory when he was studying in China, saying that the Chinese people are hospitable, modest and hardworking and that these characters have been a good influence on him.

He also expressed his expectations for the young Tanzanian students who are studying the Chinese language, saying that "I wish you study hard, try to get the chance to study in China one day, and serve your country with real capabilities after graduation."

Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the UDSM Bernadeta Killian pledged to continue cementing cooperation with the Confucius Institute in making sure that the Chinese language is spoken by as many Tanzanians as possible.

"With the continuous deepening of the cooperation between China and Tanzania in trade, economy and people-to-people exchanges, the demand for Chinese language talent in Tanzania is on the increase," said Chen Mingjian, the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania.

About 20,000 students are learning the Chinese language in Tanzania at present, and the Confucius Institutes at the University of Dar es Salaam and the University of Dodoma have started to confer bachelor's degrees in the Chinese language to Tanzanian students, said Chen.

Many Tanzanian students have the plan to study in China in the future, and these are the fruits of China-Tanzania cooperation in education, said the Chinese envoy. "We look forward to seeing more aspiring young Tanzanians learn and master the Chinese language."

Dozens of Tanzanian students learning the Chinese language showed their rich knowledge of the Chinese language and culture by participating in various games relating to Chinese listening, reading, and writing skills. Several students and alumni sang Chinese songs, played Chinese Kung Fu and performed comic dialogues at the event, featuring the theme "To learn the Chinese language and jointly build the bright future for Tanzania and China."

