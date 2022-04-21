Home>>
2022 Chinese Language Day celebrated at UNESCO headquarters
(Ecns.cn) 13:49, April 21, 2022
Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), delivers a speech and introduces Chinese language to the guests to celebrate the 2022 United Nations Chinese Language Day at the headquarters of UNESCO, Paris, France, April 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)
The Permanent Delegation of China to UNESCO and the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO held events on Wednesday at the headquarters of UNESCO to celebrate the 2022 United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- United Nations Chinese Language Day marked in India
- Tanzanians urged to learn Chinese language as a bridge to opportunities
- Feature: Ugandan teacher on mission to spread Chinese language teaching
- More Lebanese students keen to learn Chinese language, explore China's culture: director
- Nepal's Confucius Institute signs memorandum of agreement on Chinese language teaching cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.