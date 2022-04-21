2022 Chinese Language Day celebrated at UNESCO headquarters

Ecns.cn) 13:49, April 21, 2022

Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), delivers a speech and introduces Chinese language to the guests to celebrate the 2022 United Nations Chinese Language Day at the headquarters of UNESCO, Paris, France, April 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)

The Permanent Delegation of China to UNESCO and the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO held events on Wednesday at the headquarters of UNESCO to celebrate the 2022 United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day.

