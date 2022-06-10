China to improve public interest litigations on water resources

Xinhua, June 10, 2022

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- A new regulation on establishing and improving the cooperation mechanism between water resources law enforcement and procuratorial public interest litigations was made public Thursday.

Jointly issued by the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Water Resources, the new document specifies cooperation mechanisms such as consultation, special actions, clue transfer, investigation, and case notification.

Water-related disasters, water resources, water ecology and water environment are closely intertwined with public interests. Chinese procuratorates are using public interest litigations to supervise law enforcement authorities in carrying out their duties.

Since 2018, procuratorial organs across the country have handled more than 17,000 administrative public interest litigation cases involving water related issues.

