China is playing a vital role in protecting global environment

“Only One Earth” was the slogan for the first United Nations Conference on the Human Environment held in Stockholm in 1972. The conference put the concept of sustainable development onto the global agenda and led to the establishment of World Environment Day. Since 1973, World Environment Day has been held annually on June 5, becoming the largest global platform for public outreach on the environment, and a date on the calendar that is celebrated by millions of people across the world every year.

The date is important since it helps to drive greater awareness about the environment, featuring seminars, conferences, expos, debates, etc., that are organized around the world. Many countries often launch new programs and initiatives in partnership with the broader international community, engaging in consultations with local governments, while rolling out plans, distributing funds, and executing various projects.

The environment is very important as it can affect each and every one on an individual level, too. The environment has no geographical boundaries and is not limited to any one country, any one nation, or any one region. It is a matter of collective concern and therefore requires collective efforts to address any issues that arise.

With the nonstop development of China’s economy, Chinese people’s awareness towards the environment has continued to rise. The Chinese government has responded by taking appropriate measures to address the country’s environmental issues. Meanwhile, economic development and expanding prosperity have provided China with spare funds to devote towards certain targeted areas. With the advancement of technology, China has been able to play a vital role in developing green technologies and environmentally-friendly products. As a result of government policies and greater public awareness, China has achieved considerable progress in protecting the environment over the years.

China's 2022 World Environment Day event was held on June 5 in Shenyang, Liaoning Province. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to extend his warm congratulations.

In the letter, Xi said that the natural environment is the basis of human survival and development, and to preserve a sound ecological environment is the shared aspiration of the people of all countries. Since the Party's 18th National Congress in 2012, the government has made ecological conservation an initiative vital for sustaining the Chinese nation's development. Embracing the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, the country has launched a host of creative, forward-looking, and fundamentally important initiatives and taken major steps toward building a beautiful China. As a result, China’s ecological and environmental protection efforts have seen sweeping, historic, and transformative changes.

Xi stressed that on the new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects, the whole Party and the entire nation must maintain strategic focus on strengthening ecological conservation, endeavor to effect a green transformation in all aspects of social and economic development, coordinate efforts to address pollution, protect ecosystems, and respond to climate change, and work hard to build a beautiful China where humanity and nature exist in harmony, so as to make further contributions to building a clean and beautiful world.

Since 2017, China has held national events themed on the World Environment Day annually. The theme for this year’s event was "Work Together to Build a Clean and Beautiful World."

China continues to play a vital role in protecting the global environment and assisting many other nations and countries with capacity building, promoting green technologies, and offering ample funding to address their local issues regarding the environment. China is one of the major funding nations to UNEP and provides support to other nations for the protection of the environment.

Zamir Ahmed Awan is a non-resident fellow with the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and a sinologist at the National University of Sciences and Technology in Pakistan. E-mail: [email protected]

The opinions expressed in this article reflect those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of People's Daily Online.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)