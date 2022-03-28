China debutant Gao Tianyi eyeing a win in final WC qualifier

Xinhua) 11:19, March 28, 2022

MUSCAT, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese midfielder Gao Tianyi made his national team debut as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

In an interview on Sunday, 24-year-old Gao said he felt honored to play for the national team and hoped they would win their final qualifier against Oman.

"First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to the head coach for believing in me and sending me on the field at critical times. It is an ultimate honor for me to represent my country," Gao said, adding that the final round of Asian qualifiers was fast-paced, and the intensity was unlike any other match.

China will face Oman in the final World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. Gao said the players are tired after the previous game, and the last two days of training are primarily for recovery.

"We have conducted tactical analysis against Oman at the hotel. Oman's attacks from corner kicks and set pieces are distinctive, and we will also focus on defensive drills over these two days," Gao said.

According to Gao, head coach Li Xiaopeng told the players to enjoy their last chance to compete. "It's not going to be an easy game, but we have to play the same way we did last time. I hope we can take home a victory."

Last November, the two teams drew 1-1 in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates. Oman currently rank fourth in the group with 11 points and China are fifth with six points, with neither team still in contention to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

