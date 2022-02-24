China requires enterprises to disclose environmental information

Xinhua) 08:33, February 24, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled a regulation requiring enterprises to disclose their environmental information in a timely manner and in accordance with the law, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Wednesday.

The disclosure of environmental information is common practice globally in implementing corporate environmental responsibility, said Yan Gang, deputy chief of the Chinese Academy of Environmental Planning under the ministry.

Enterprises with large-scale emissions of pollutants, high environmental risks, and those discharging toxic and harmful substances, among others, are identified as the subjects of environmental information disclosure, according to Yan.

To guarantee the public's right to know and forestall environmental and market risks, companies are required to disclose relevant environmental information in a timely manner when their environmental behaviors may have a significant impact on society, the public and investors.

