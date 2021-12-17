Home>>
China's State Council launches mobile portal for enterprises, business operators
(Xinhua) 08:49, December 17, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has launched a mobile portal for market entities, aiming to provide enterprises and business operators with more convenient access to up-to-date policy information.
The portal, now in trial operation, is available on the State Council's WeChat mini-program. Market entities can also make suggestions and seek consultation via the portal.
The establishment of the portal is among China's latest moves to support its 150 million market entities, particularly micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and individual businesses.
