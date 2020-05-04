Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China sees sharp increase of registered import, export enterprises in March

(Xinhua)    09:49, May 04, 2020

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese customs authorities recorded 26,709 new registered import and export enterprises in March, up 53.12 percent year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The GAC saw 39,442 new registered import and export enterprises in the first quarter of 2020.

The total import and export value in March increased 57.42 percent from February.

With the notable growth in March, the number of the registered enterprises and the import and export value is gradually recovering to the normal level before the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York