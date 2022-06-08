World Oceans Day: Protect our blue planet

Seventy-one percent of the earth's surface is covered by water. As the cradle of life and the pulse of the blue planet, oceans nurture thousands of creatures, nourish human civilization and provide abundant seafood and energy.

At World Oceans Day on June 8, let's protect every corner of the blue planet together!

