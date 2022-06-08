Highlights of 12th Annual Warrior Competition in Jordan

June 08, 2022

Team members from the German Armed Force take part in the 12th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan, on June 7, 2022. The international 12th Annual Warrior Competition began on Sunday at King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center in Jordan's capital Amman. A total of 40 teams representing 25 countries participate in this year's competition, which will last five days until Thursday, state-run Petra news agency reported. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

