Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 25 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:41, June 06, 2022
BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 25 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 16 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, five in Beijing and four in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday.
A total of 61 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified, including 33 in Inner Mongolia, 13 in Liaoning, five in Sichuan and four in Shanghai.
A total of 257 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday.
That brought the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 217,936 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.
Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- 257 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Beijing relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as epidemic wanes
- China keeps daily new local COVID-19 cases under 100: official
- 265 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Beijing reports 16 confirmed, 3 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.