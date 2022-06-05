265 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 16:36, June 05, 2022

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- A total of 265 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its Sunday report.

That brought the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 217,679 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

