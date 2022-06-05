We Are China

Beijing reports 16 confirmed, 3 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:11, June 05, 2022

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 16 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three local asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Sunday.

On Saturday, 44 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

