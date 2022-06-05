Home>>
Shanghai reports 6 confirmed, 16 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:53, June 05, 2022
SHANGHAI, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported six confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 16 local asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.
