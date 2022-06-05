We Are China

Shanghai reports 6 confirmed, 16 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:53, June 05, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported six confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 16 local asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

