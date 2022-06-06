Home>>
China keeps daily new local COVID-19 cases under 100: official
(Xinhua) 08:50, June 06, 2022
BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland continues to see the number of daily locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic carriers remain below 100, a health official said Sunday.
However, 16 provincial regions have reported local infections over the past week, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said at a press conference held by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.
Mi called for unrelenting efforts to continue routine COVID-19 prevention and control measures, along with prompt and targeted measures to cut off virus transmission.
