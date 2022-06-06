Home>>
257 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 09:51, June 06, 2022
BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- A total of 257 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.
That brought the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 217,936 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.
