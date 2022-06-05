See-off ceremony held for Chinese astronauts of Shenzhou-14 mission

Xinhua) 10:08, June 05, 2022

A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-14 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, June 5, 2022. Chinese astronauts Chen Dong (C), Liu Yang (R) and Cai Xuzhe will stay in space for about six months. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

JIUQUAN, June 5 (Xinhua) -- A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-14 crewed space mission was held on Sunday morning at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-14 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, June 5, 2022. Chinese astronauts Chen Dong (C), Liu Yang (R) and Cai Xuzhe will stay in space for about six months. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-14 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, June 5, 2022. Chinese astronauts Chen Dong (R), Liu Yang (C) and Cai Xuzhe will stay in space for about six months. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-14 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, June 5, 2022. Chinese astronauts Chen Dong (R), Liu Yang (C) and Cai Xuzhe will stay in space for about six months. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-14 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, June 5, 2022. Chinese astronauts Chen Dong (C), Liu Yang (R) and Cai Xuzhe will stay in space for about six months. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-14 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, June 5, 2022. Chinese astronauts Chen Dong (R), Liu Yang (C) and Cai Xuzhe will stay in space for about six months. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-14 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, June 5, 2022. Chinese astronauts Chen Dong (C), Liu Yang (R) and Cai Xuzhe will stay in space for about six months. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-14 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, June 5, 2022. Chinese astronauts Chen Dong (C), Liu Yang (R) and Cai Xuzhe will stay in space for about six months. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-14 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, June 5, 2022. Chinese astronauts Chen Dong (R), Liu Yang (C) and Cai Xuzhe will stay in space for about six months. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)