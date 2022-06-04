China discloses tasks of Shenzhou-14 crewed space mission

Xinhua) 09:31, June 04, 2022

JIUQUAN, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming Shenzhou-14 crewed space mission will complete the construction of the Tiangong space station, with a basic three-module structure consisting of the core module Tianhe and the lab modules Wentian and Mengtian, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Saturday.

The mission will build the space station into a national space laboratory, said Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA, at a press conference held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

