Shenzhou-13 astronaut Ye Guangfu: My space dream is fulfilled
(People's Daily App) 10:10, April 18, 2022
Shenzhou-13 astronaut Ye Guangfu made his first appearance after safely landing on Earth. Ye conducted his first spacewalk during his six-month mission in orbit. "My space dream is fulfilled," he said.
