Shenzhou-13 to separate from space station core module

Xinhua) 07:57, April 15, 2022

Screen image taken at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on March 27, 2022 shows the Shenzhou-13 astronauts watching the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft leaving the core module of China's Tiangong space station. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-13 crewed spacecraft, which has completed all its scheduled tasks, will separate from the space station core module Tianhe at an appropriate time and land at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, said the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Thursday.

The Shenzhou-13 crew, namely Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu, have been ready for the separation, and the Dongfeng landing site is making preparations for the return of the three astronauts, said the CMSA.

