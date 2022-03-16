China to livestream second class from space station

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Crew members aboard China's Tiangong space station will livestream their second public lecture on science and space in the near future, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced Tuesday.

The astronauts will beam down further instruction to young students on Earth, with the content based in part on requests and suggestions from the public.

The first lecture in the "Tiangong Class" series was delivered on Dec. 9, 2021, by the Shenzhou-13 astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu.

The lectures from the space station are aimed at encouraging young people to develop their interest in manned spaceflight and exploration.

The teaching content of the first lecture was consumed by a large number of people through the internet and media outlets.

During the first "Tiangong Class," the Shenzhou-13 crew delivered a lecture to a total of 1,420 students from five classrooms across China. They provided a tour of the space station, conducted various sci-tech experiments, and told students how they go about their lives and work on the space station.

The content of the upcoming second lecture has been selected from the opinions and suggestions collected from the public, and has been well designed in line with facility conditions on the country's space station, said the CMSA.

The three Chinese astronauts went into space aboard the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft, and entered China's space station on Oct. 16, embarking on the country's longest-ever crewed space station construction mission.

