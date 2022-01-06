Home>>
China to complete building of space station in 2022
(Xinhua) 09:51, January 06, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China will complete the building of its space station in 2022, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
The country will see 40-plus space launches in 2022, including multiple manned space flights, the company said at a recent conference on its plan for the new year.
It plans to launch two cargo craft, two Shenzhou spaceships and two laboratory modules of China's planned space station within the year.
Other missions relating to the space station include in-orbital rendezvous and docking, extravehicular activities and spacecraft return.
The Long March-6A carrier rocket will also make its maiden flight in 2022.
