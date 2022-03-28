China's Tianzhou-2 cargo craft leaves space station core module

Screen image taken at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on March 27, 2022 shows the Shenzhou-13 astronauts watching the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft leaving the core module of China's Tiangong space station.(Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-2 separated from the core module of the country's space station Sunday afternoon, announced the China Manned Space Agency.

At 3:59 p.m. Beijing Time, Tianzhou-2 left the core module of the Tiangong space station after completing all of its scheduled tasks, said the agency.

During its operation in orbit, Tianzhou-2 carried out a series of extended application tests. It is now in good condition, and will enter the Earth's atmosphere at an appropriate time under ground control, the agency added.

Tianzhou-2 is the first cargo ship sent into space in the key-technology verification phase of China's space station.

Carrying 6.8 tonnes of supplies for the space station, it was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan on May 29, 2021.

Screen image taken at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on March 27, 2022 shows the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft leaving the core module of China's Tiangong space station. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

