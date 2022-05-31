America needs a Memorial Day for gun-violence victims: The Los Angeles Times

Xinhua) 13:03, May 31, 2022

LOS ANGELES, May 30 (Xinhua) -- America needs a Memorial Day for gun-violence victims, said an editorial released Monday by The Los Angeles Times, noting that the country's violent society, armed to the teeth with guns, has failed to protect people, including children and young adults.

"Combating this enemy starts with acknowledging and facing its constant presence in our midst and the common denominator linking these deaths. We need another Memorial Day in this country, one to remember the victims of gun violence," the editorial said.

It stressed that an official day dedicated to this tragic reality will remind Americans that firearms take a daily toll in this country, and perhaps move Americans to action.

"We don't want to lose any more people -- especially young Americans who have their lives before them -- to premature, violent deaths," it said.

The article pointed out that more than 45,000 Americans died of gun violence and suicide by firearm in 2020, citing data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The figure is just 2,000 short of the number of Americans who died in battle during the entire Vietnam War.

Guns became the leading cause of death for American children for the first time in 2020, it noted.

The horrific gunning down of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has drawn the attention of Americans. There have been 27 school shootings so far this year that resulted in 27 deaths and 56 injuries, and since 2018, there have been 119 school shootings, the article said, citing Education Week, which tracks school shootings.

"Make no mistake, this is a war -- a war on people in this country and on our sense of safety. That's what terrorism does; it makes people afraid to go about their daily lives," said the editorial.

