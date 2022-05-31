Home>>
U.S. bent on invading Venezuela, Venezuelan ruling party warns
(Xinhua) 10:46, May 31, 2022
CARACAS, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The United States is bent on invading Venezuela and has not relaxed its sanctions against the South American country, Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, warned Monday.
"It should be known and discussed daily in every corner of the country: imperialism has not stopped its efforts to invade our country," Cabello said during the Party's weekly press conference.
Former U.S. officials recently acknowledged plans to destabilize Venezuela, and the White House has not abandoned that objective, he said.
Venezuela is not a submissive nation, Cabello said, "we are rebels."
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Unrest, protests erupt in U.S. after Texas school mass shooting
- U.S.-led West fuels Russia-Ukraine crisis, leaving pain for all
- U.S. COVID-19 7-day average cases more than 6 times year on year
- Divergent views of global community reflect U.S. failure to relegate Russia: opinion
- "Nothing more uncivilized" than U.S. politics' inurement to constancy of mass shootings: NYT
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.