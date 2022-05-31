U.S. bent on invading Venezuela, Venezuelan ruling party warns

Xinhua) 10:46, May 31, 2022

CARACAS, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The United States is bent on invading Venezuela and has not relaxed its sanctions against the South American country, Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, warned Monday.

"It should be known and discussed daily in every corner of the country: imperialism has not stopped its efforts to invade our country," Cabello said during the Party's weekly press conference.

Former U.S. officials recently acknowledged plans to destabilize Venezuela, and the White House has not abandoned that objective, he said.

Venezuela is not a submissive nation, Cabello said, "we are rebels."

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)