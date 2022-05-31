Home>>
Golden wheat field in Henan waits to be harvested
(People's Daily App) 10:07, May 31, 2022
On Friday, a golden wheat field in Central China’s Henan province was waiting to be harvested. When the wind blew across the wheat field, the wheat ears fluctuated like golden sea waves.
(Compiled by Meng Gaohan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- View of wheat fields in Shandong, E China
- Agricultural expert devotes more than 60 years of his life to developing new wheat varieties
- Lab-cultivated winter wheat harvested in Gansu
- Agricultural machines sow seeds of winter wheat in Xingtai, N China
- Wheat breeding expert devotes entire life to developing new varieties, increases China’s wheat output by 20 billion kilograms
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.