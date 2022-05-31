Golden wheat field in Henan waits to be harvested

(People's Daily App) 10:07, May 31, 2022

On Friday, a golden wheat field in Central China’s Henan province was waiting to be harvested. When the wind blew across the wheat field, the wheat ears fluctuated like golden sea waves.

