Lab-cultivated winter wheat harvested in Gansu

Ecns.cn) 15:37, March 03, 2022

Photo shows a ripe ear of winter wheat cultivated in a lab of the Pingliang Academy of Agricultural Sciences in Gansu. The wheat was reaped after 105 days. Fifty varieties of wheat have been successfully cultivated, with the highest yield of more than 250 kg per mu (about 0.07 hectare). (Photo: China News Service/Li Weixuan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)