215 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 09:41, May 30, 2022
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Following the recovery of 215 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, there were 2,748 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.
