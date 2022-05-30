215 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

May 30, 2022

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Following the recovery of 215 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, there were 2,748 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.

