More China-donated COVID-19 vaccine syringes arrive in Myanmar
(Xinhua) 16:00, May 28, 2022
YANGON, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A new batch of 5.42 million China-donated COVID-19 vaccine syringes arrived in Myanmar's Yangon on Saturday, said a statement from the Chinese Embassy to Myanmar.
China's latest donation of 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and 13 million COVID-19 vaccine syringes to Myanmar have arrived in Yangon in separate batches, the embassy said.
Of them, the final batch of 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will arrive in Yangon on May 29, the embassy's statement said.
