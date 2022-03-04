Languages

Friday, March 04, 2022

Over 3.14 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua) 17:56, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by around 5.53 million from the previous day to surpass 3.14 billion on Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday. 

