People receive COVID-19 vaccine in Sarajevo

Xinhua) 14:12, January 09, 2022

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination point of a shopping mall in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jan. 8, 2022. Due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a vaccination event was organized on Jan. 8 in Sarajevo City Center shopping mall. Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines were available for the first, second and third dose. (Photo by Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2022 shows a vaccination point at a shopping mall in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jan. 8, 2022. Due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a vaccination event was organized on Jan. 8 in Sarajevo City Center shopping mall. Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines were available for the first, second and third dose. (Photo by Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua)

A woman receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination point of a shopping mall in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jan. 8, 2022. Due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a vaccination event was organized on Jan. 8 in Sarajevo City Center shopping mall. Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines were available for the first, second and third dose. (Photo by Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)