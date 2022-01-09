People receive COVID-19 vaccine in Sarajevo
People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination point of a shopping mall in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jan. 8, 2022. Due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a vaccination event was organized on Jan. 8 in Sarajevo City Center shopping mall. Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines were available for the first, second and third dose. (Photo by Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2022 shows a vaccination point at a shopping mall in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jan. 8, 2022. Due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a vaccination event was organized on Jan. 8 in Sarajevo City Center shopping mall. Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines were available for the first, second and third dose. (Photo by Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua)
A woman receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination point of a shopping mall in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jan. 8, 2022. Due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a vaccination event was organized on Jan. 8 in Sarajevo City Center shopping mall. Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines were available for the first, second and third dose. (Photo by Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua)
