China's annual COVID-19 vaccine production capacity hits 7 bln doses
(Xinhua) 09:20, December 21, 2021
A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's annual COVID-19 vaccine production capacity has reached 7 billion doses, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
The country's latest capacity was announced on Monday by MIIT Minister Xiao Yaqing at a national work conference in Beijing.
More than 2.68 billion vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed.
