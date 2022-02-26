Languages

3.11 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua) 10:18, February 26, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland had totaled nearly 3.11 billion by Thursday, up about 6.53 million over the day before, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.

