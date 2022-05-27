Chinese envoy calls for commitment to political settlement for Libya crisis

Xinhua) 14:42, May 27, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday called on all parties in Libya to stay committed to a political settlement to the country's woes.

Plenty of uncertainty remains in the Libyan political process, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations. The differences between the parties on important issues, such as the government's legitimacy, remain difficult to resolve.

"We call on all parties in Libya to put the interests of the country and people first, stay committed to the general direction of political settlement, exercise maximum restraint, refrain from taking any action that may escalate tensions, and maintain the hard-won peace and stability," he told the Security Council.

Dialogue and consultations represent the only solution to breaking the political impasse in Libya, he said, urging all parties in Libya to maintain dialogue to reach a consensus on important issues, such as an election timetable.

In the long run, the international community, the Security Council in particular, should support parties in Libya in advancing national reconciliation and resolving the deep-seated problems caused by years of turmoil to lay a solid foundation for Libya to achieve long-term stability, Dai said.

China encourages regional organizations, such as the African Union and the Arab League, to play an active role in this end, he added.

Noting external interference has been a significant factor behind the protraction of the Libya crisis, Dai said that the international community should stay committed to the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned principle to provide constructive assistance while refraining from imposing external solutions.

The cease-fire agreement is the cornerstone of maintaining security and stability in Libya and the region, he said, highlighting the vital role of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in implementing the cease-fire agreement and facilitating the withdrawal of foreign armed forces and mercenaries.

The commission's resumption of its full duties will help all parties maintain coordination and communication and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculations, he said.

Noting that oil is Libya's main source of income, Dai said that China encourages all parties concerned to resolve differences in oil revenue, management, and distribution through dialogue and consultations and restore stable oil production as soon as possible.

Dai added that this would also help stabilize the international crude oil market in the current geopolitical context.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)