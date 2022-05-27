China to promote cold-chain logistics development for agricultural products

Xinhua) 14:33, May 27, 2022

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China will prioritize the development of cold-chain logistics for agricultural products amid efforts to better secure market supply.

The country aims to improve the cold-chain infrastructure for agricultural products and boost the capability and efficiency of their cross-regional cold-chain circulation over the next two years, according to a circular jointly released by the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Commerce on Friday.

The ministries will support the upgrade of cold-chain infrastructure in distribution centers and sales areas and the establishment of public cold storages and central kitchens, per the circular.

The circular also noted support for related enterprises in sales areas to expand their cold-chain collection and distribution centers and low-temperature delivery centers.

Provincial-level governments are encouraged to utilize their subsidies from the central government to shore up market supply. The circular also advised local governments to buttress pandemic-hit cold-chain companies that have contributed to securing supply in accordance with local situations.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)