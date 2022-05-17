Agricultural services platform fosters innovation, entrepreneurship

XI'AN, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Xu Dongyu, a student from Northwest A&F University (NWAFU) in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, felt a sense of accomplishment when his bid won Yangling Culture Box, an agricultural innovation and entrepreneurship platform at the university.

Located in the Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Industrial Demonstration Zone, NWAFU boasts distinctive advantages in agriculture. Culture Box, functioning as a one-stop services platform, fosters students' enthusiasm for innovation and entrepreneurship.

"Here, we can apply technical knowledge learned in class and improve team management, business operations and other crucial capabilities for starting our own businesses," Xu said.

With over 130 students having joined his team, Xu has introduced more than 150 agricultural products developed by the university or the Yangling demonstration zone into the campus, ranging from crispy rice crusts to kiwis.

The diversified platform also provides a catalyst for students to exchange ideas and make innovations.

At Culture Box, a wine tasting area is popular among students and teachers. It was a bold endeavor from Meng Wei, a student of the College of Enology.

Specializing in grape and wine education, as well as research and technical services, the college is a groundbreaking institution in Asia. "I always wonder how I can take the wine culture even further. So last year, I began to start up my own business with my classmates," Meng said.

By cooperating with enterprises run by alumni, Meng's team of 13 students now provides tastings of over 50 varieties of wine. They have also launched a wine market where students can enjoy making their own drinks.

"Culture Box gives students easy access to explore campus culture and strengthen links with alumni," he said, adding that its location near the dormitories also enables the students to juggle both schoolwork and their business.

In recent years, an increasing number of young people in China have aligned their careers with national development, and they are using their talents for innovation and entrepreneurship, with expertise in different fields.

"By exposing students to the distinctive agricultural atmosphere on campus, we hope that everyone can find their opportunity through Culture Box to demonstrate a pioneering spirit and strive for excellence," said Yan Zushu, vice Party chief of NWAFU.

