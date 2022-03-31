Home>>
Xi's article on agriculture, rural areas, rural residents to be published
(Xinhua) 16:26, March 31, 2022
BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- An important article on issues related to agriculture, rural areas and rural residents by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Friday in this year's seventh issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
