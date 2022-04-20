China's agricultural product wholesale price index edges down

Xinhua) 09:53, April 20, 2022

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products went down Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 131.8, down 0.11 points from Monday.

By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the average wholesale price of pork, China's staple meat, climbed up 1.1 percent from a day ago to 18.21 yuan (about 2.86 U.S. dollars) per kg, while that of eggs went down 0.5 percent to 10.18 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government edged up 0.8 percent to 5.23 yuan per kg, while that of six key types of fruits gained 1.5 percent to 7.5 yuan per kg.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)