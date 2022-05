We Are China

Wild animals seen at Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park in South Africa

Xinhua) 08:43, May 27, 2022

Ostriches are seen at Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park in Northern Cape Province, South Africa, on May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

A black-backed jackal is seen at Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park in Northern Cape Province, South Africa, on May 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

Springboks are seen at Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park in Northern Cape Province, South Africa, on May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

A gemsbok is seen at Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park in Northern Cape Province, South Africa, on May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

