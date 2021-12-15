Home>>
Rare wild animals spotted in SW China's Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 15:45, December 15, 2021
Several golden pheasants are captured by an infrared camera at the Micangshan National Nature Reserve in Sichuan Province. (Photo provided by Micangshan National Nature Reserve)
A variety of rare wild animals, including Temminck's tragopan, mainland serow, tufted deer, Tibetan macaque, masked palm civet and hedgehog, have been spotted hunting and playing at the Micangshan National Nature Reserve in Sichuan Province.
