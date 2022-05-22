Experts say Xi's BRICS video address adds impetus to development, cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a video address at the opening session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, May 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the BRICS countries to work together to build a global community of security for all, while delivering a video address at the opening session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

World experts said Xi's meaningful speech has consolidated the powerful force of development and progress, injecting new impetus into BRICS cooperation, dialogue and exchanges with more emerging markets and developing countries, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Vladimir Petrovsky, chief researcher of the Center for Russian-Chinese Relations Studies and Forecasting, the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said Xi's speech is "important" and "meaningful," and that BRICS nations can unite other nations with similar views on cooperation and security.

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2021 shows models of jets during an exhibition on BRICS New Industrial Revolution held in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

B. R. Deepak, chairperson of the Center of Chinese and Southeast Asian Studies at the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University, said the concept of building a global community of security for all, which "addresses the issues of peace deficit and governance deficit, and seeks peace and development," will certainly find its currency in developing countries.

The BRICS countries and other developing countries will "enhance mutual understanding and trust and make the pie of cooperation bigger," said Deepak.

Andrey Gubin, associate professor of International Relations at Russia's Far Eastern Federal University, said for the BRICS nations, "there are no goals of confrontation and containment, but only the logic of promoting each other's development."

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 17, 2020 shows the headquarters building of BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The BRICS mechanism will "make it possible to focus on the problems of uneven development, depletion of resources, environmental degradation, climate change, the spread of dangerous diseases, which must be dealt with only by the efforts of the world community," said Gubin.

Zhang Zhizhou, a professor at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said President Xi pointed out in his speech that peace and development remain the unchanging theme of the times.

For emerging markets and developing countries, development is a common task, which is faced with more risks and challenges than before, said Zhang, adding that the BRICS countries need to continue to promote development and progress through solidarity and cooperation.

A visitor views photos during the third edition of the BRICS Media Joint Photo Exhibition in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Luis Antonio Paulino, a professor at Sao Paulo State University, said that the BRICS countries, just as Xi has stressed, need to strengthen political mutual trust and security cooperation, and engage in dialogue and exchanges with more emerging markets and developing countries.

The world today faces enormous challenges, said Paulino, adding that countries around the world need to work together to overcome difficulties and achieve development and progress.

