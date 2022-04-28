Data products published in China to support sustainable development of BRICS

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese institution has published a series of data products to support scientific research on the sustainable development goals (SDGs) of BRICS countries, according to the BRICS Forum on Big Data for Sustainable Development held in Beijing on Wednesday.

The products include data from the BRICS countries collected by the satellite SDGSAT-1, and the spatial distribution of the global impervious surface from 2000 to 2020 at a resolution of 30 meters.

Also included are the spatial distribution of major built-up areas in cities with a population of over 300,000 in BRICS countries from 2000 to 2020, and the spatial distribution of global forest cover in 2020 at a resolution of 30 meters.

The products were developed and published by the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (CBAS), which is the world's first research institution providing big data services for the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The CBAS is built and operated by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The products are based on the application needs of BRICS countries to achieve the SDGs, and were developed using Big Earth Data theory and Big Earth Data processing and analysis technology. They provide assessment information for the SDGs of BRICS countries, including human traces, urban development and forest cover, according to CAS academic and CBAS Director Guo Huadong.

The forum, held from Tuesday to Wednesday, was hosted by the CAS, the Academy of Science of South Africa, the Brazilian Academy of Sciences, the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Indian National Science Academy.

